Spontaneous combustion of soiled rags concerning for Saskatoon Fire Department

The spontaneous combustion of soiled rags is a concern for the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Some recent structure fires in the city have been caused by the soiled rags that had not been sufficiently cleaned or properly stored.

A family in Montgomery Place was left homeless in July after fire ripped through several structures.

READ MORE: Family of five left homeless after fire in Saskatoon’s Montgomery neighbourhood

It was determined soiled rags used for staining self-heated and spontaneously combusted after being placed in an open container in an attached garage.

The most recent incident happened on Sept. 17 when a garage on Avenue Q North caught fire.

Fire officials said rags, towels, and other applicators soiled with combustible products, such as oil-based paints, stains, and finishing products, are a serious concern as they release heat while drying.

If the heat is trapped and has access to oxygen, it will build up, creating an ideal environment for a fire to start.

Here are tips to follow for the cleaning, storing or disposal of soiled applicators:

allow adequate drying time by hanging soiled rags in an open-air environment and away from combustible materials;

never bundle soiled rags together or leave them in a pile – this can create a chemical reaction allowing them to self-heat and spontaneously combust;

place dry soiled rags in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid to limit the amount of oxygen;

keep metal containers in a cool place and out of direct sunlight;

never store soiled rags or the containers near a heat source; and

dispose of soiled rags at a hazardous waste drop-off day.