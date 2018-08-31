Mobile home fire west of Saskatoon under investigation

The cause of a fire at a mobile home west of Saskatoon is under investigation.

A 911 call from a passerby reported the blaze at roughly 8:45 a.m. CT on Friday.

READ MORE: Unattended cooking cause of Saskatoon mobile home fire

Firefighters from Saskatoon and Langham responded to the scene in the rural municipality of Corman Park.

The structure was found engulfed in flames around four kilometres north of Highway 14 on Range Road 3074.

A defensive strategy to contain the flames was established once the building was confirmed vacant, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department. The blaze was brought under control at 9:24 a.m.

SFD responded to a structure fire west of Saskatoon off of Highway 14 this morning. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. pic.twitter.com/pzSzNuyIrz — Saskatoon Fire Department (@SaskatoonFire) August 31, 2018

Three occupants, four dogs, and three cats were all accounted for and uninjured.

Both the mobile home and an adjacent shed were completely destroyed by fire. The investigation was turned over to RCMP.

Related Apartment fire in Saskatoon started on stove