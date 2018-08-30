Canada
August 30, 2018 1:15 pm

Unattended cooking cause of Saskatoon mobile home fire

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Unattended cooking was the cause of a blaze at a mobile home, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Unattended cooking is being blamed for a blaze at a mobile home in a Saskatoon trailer park on Thursday morning.

Multiple calls to the Saskatoon Fire Department reported the fire in the Forest Grove neighbourhood at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the mobile home at 101-219 Grant St.

One crew started a fast interior attack while another provided assistance with a backup line. Fire officials said the blaze was quickly brought under control.

One person evacuated the mobile home on their own.

The fire department said damage is estimated at $30,000. No injuries were reported.

