Unattended cooking cause of Saskatoon mobile home fire

Unattended cooking is being blamed for a blaze at a mobile home in a Saskatoon trailer park on Thursday morning.

Multiple calls to the Saskatoon Fire Department reported the fire in the Forest Grove neighbourhood at 7:30 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Apartment fire in Saskatoon started on stove

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the mobile home at 101-219 Grant St.

One crew started a fast interior attack while another provided assistance with a backup line. Fire officials said the blaze was quickly brought under control.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire at The Lighthouse caused by cardboard boxes on stove

One person evacuated the mobile home on their own.

The fire department said damage is estimated at $30,000. No injuries were reported.