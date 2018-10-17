Fire shuts down Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench

Faulty electrical equipment is blamed for a fire at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. from an alarm company reporting a fire signal at the courthouse at 520 Spadina Cres.

Smoke in the building was reported to the alarm company from a person who was at the scene.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the building being evacuated and smoke coming from a vent.

A small fire in the area of the elevator room was quickly put out by crews, according to a fire department official, and the building ventilated.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The court will remain closed for the rest of Wednesday.