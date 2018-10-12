No injuries reported in Saskatoon house fire

For the second time in a year, Saskatoon firefighters had to deal with a fire at the same house on 8th Street East.

Crews called to the two-storey home at 528 8th St. East at around 5 a.m. Friday arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the back of boarded-up house.

The structure was deemed unstable and an exterior attack was started to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters continued to deal with hotspots and concluded a search of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine a cause.

A fire at the same home last September caused $150,000 in damage.