Damage estimated at $200K in Haultain house fire

Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a Thursday night house fire in Haultain.

Saskatoon firefighters arrived at 1014 7th St. East just after 10:30 p.m. to find smoke and heavy flame coming from the back of the house.

An attack line was set up and the exterior fire was brought under control so crews could search the house.

No one was found inside.

It took crews just under 30 minutes to bring the rest of the fire under control.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause of the blaze.