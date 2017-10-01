2 house fires in Saskatoon under investigation

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department dealt with two separate house fires overnight.

The first report of a structure fire came in at around 10:25 p.m. CT on Saturday. Firefighters arrived at 528 8th St. E. and found flames and smoke at the rear of the two-storey home.

Whiles crews initiated an exterior attack to knock down the fire, additional members gained access to the home, ensured it was unoccupied and extinguished the remaining flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze but damage is estimated at $150,000. The fire is still under investigation.

Emergency services were later called to a house fire at 216 Ave. F South around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire department said they arrived to find flames in the upper floor of the two-storey home and people still inside.

Firefighters quickly entered the structure to assist with the evacuation of eight people.

The blaze was considered “under control” at 3:29 a.m. Damage is estimated at $160,000.

Three children and two adults from the house were taken to hospital. One of the adults was reported in serious condition, while the others sustained minor smoke inhalation.

A fire investigator and Saskatoon police are attempting to uncover the nature of the second blaze.