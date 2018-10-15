Unity, Sask. grain terminal looking at temporary drying measures after fire

The manager of a grain terminal in Unity, Sask., hopes to have a temporary dryer on site soon after a fire knocked their main dryer out of commission.

Jason Skinner of North West Terminal said the fire on Oct. 11 was in a new dryer that was installed in January.

READ MORE: Crews put out fire at grain elevator near Unity, Sask.

Grain drying services are at a premium during the cold and wet 2018 harvest, and North West Terminal’s high capacity grain dryer had been averaging three thousand bushels of wet, damp grain an hour.

Skinner is hoping to have temporary drying capacity on site in 10 to 20 days.

READ MORE: Wet and cool harvest sees surge in grain drying

The temporary dryer has only one-quarter of the capacity of the damaged dryer, but Skinner says “something is better than nothing” this year.

Unity is roughly 175 kilometres west of Saskatoon.