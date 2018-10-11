Crews battle fire at grain elevator near Unity, Sask.

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a grain elevator roughly one kilometre east of Unity, Sask.

Emergency services were called to the structure fire at North West Terminal’s inland-grain terminal around 7:20 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The blaze is contained to a grain dryer, however, due to its proximity to the main offices, the business has been evacuated.

According to Unity RCMP, the cause of the fire is not criminal.

Unity Fire and Rescue are asking motorists not to stop as they travel by on Highway 14 because stopping on the side of the road presents a risk to other drivers.

Unity is roughly 175 kilometres west of Saskatoon.