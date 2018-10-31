Canada
Saskatoon firefighters deal with fire at Sutherland restaurant

Saskatoon firefighters said smoke was coming from the building and roof of the Sutherland restaurant when they arrived.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Sutherland.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was alerted smoke was coming from Donair & Pizza Palace at roughly 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the building and roof of the restaurant located at the north end of a strip mall at 1418 Central Ave. when they arrived.

Crews said they started a quick offensive attack once they located the fire and put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

