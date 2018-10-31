Saskatoon firefighters deal with fire at Sutherland restaurant

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Sutherland.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was alerted smoke was coming from Donair & Pizza Palace at roughly 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the building and roof of the restaurant located at the north end of a strip mall at 1418 Central Ave. when they arrived.

Crews said they started a quick offensive attack once they located the fire and put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.