Damage estimated at $75K in Saskatoon duplex fire

The cause of a blaze inside a duplex in Saskatoon’s King George neighbourhood is under investigation.

A 911 caller reported the fire at roughly 11:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department arrived to find smoke coming from the front of 907 Ave. O South.

Firefighters searched the structure and found no occupants on either side of the duplex.

The fire was put out on the main level. No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $75,000, according to the fire department.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.