Fire damages RTM cabin under construction in Saskatoon

A RTM cabin under construction in Saskatoon was damaged in a fire.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews said they arrived at 822 45th St. late Wednesday afternoon to find smoke coming from the two-storey cabin.

Firefighters said they laid an attack line and entered the building, which was filled with heavy, black smoke.

The fire was quickly put out, according to the fire department, and a search confirmed no one was inside.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be building materials placed too close to a construction heater.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.