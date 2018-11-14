Moose Jaw Fire Department rescue deer that fell through ice

The Moose Jaw Fire Department rescued a deer that fell through the ice in Wakamow Valley.

The fire department received a call on the morning of on Nov. 7 from CP Rail stating an engineer saw a deer fall through the ice and was now trapped in the water.

One firefighter went into the water to break the ice so the deer could attempt to get to the shore.

“We went to the other side of the river and tried to scare the deer over to the open area and he made it to shore but he was too tired to crawl up the shoreline,” said Moose Jaw firefighter Chris Ozog.

“We put another member back in the water to keep the deer there and we had a few more guys with a rope grab the deer from shore and pull him up.”

The deer was exhausted after the rescue and laid down for a bit but made its way back into the wild once it regained energy.