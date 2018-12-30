1 man injured following apartment fire west of downtown Saskatoon
A A
One man is in hospital after his apartment unit, west of downtown, became fully engulfed in flames Saturday night.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a second-floor fire at 127th Avenue U South around 6 p.m.
Crews removed the man, who was then taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
READ MORE: Cause of $250K house fire in Saskatoon under investigation
The fire was contained to just one unit, but crews evacuated several people as a precaution.
The damage is currently estimated at $250,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: Murder charge laid after body of pregnant woman found in house fire
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.