December 30, 2018 4:18 pm

1 man injured following apartment fire west of downtown Saskatoon

By Online Producer  Global News

A man was taken to hospital Saturday with unknown injuries after fire crews responded to an apartment fire west of downtown Saskatoon.

One man is in hospital after his apartment unit, west of downtown, became fully engulfed in flames Saturday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a second-floor fire at 127th Avenue U South around 6 p.m.

Crews removed the man, who was then taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was contained to just one unit, but crews evacuated several people as a precaution.

The damage is currently estimated at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

