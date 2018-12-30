1 man injured following apartment fire west of downtown Saskatoon

One man is in hospital after his apartment unit, west of downtown, became fully engulfed in flames Saturday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a second-floor fire at 127th Avenue U South around 6 p.m.

Crews removed the man, who was then taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was contained to just one unit, but crews evacuated several people as a precaution.

The damage is currently estimated at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

