Death of 21-year-old man in Thunder Bay ruled a homicide: OPP

Police say the death of a 21-year-old man in Thunder Bay has been ruled a homicide.

According to Thunder Bay OPP, on Jan. 13, a body was located on the shoulder of Highway 527, just north of the junction of highways 11 and 17.

Police say a post mortem examination was completed in Toronto and the deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old man from the Greater Toronto area.

According to police, the man’s death has now been ruled a homicide.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are reminding members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.