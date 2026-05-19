Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges dropped against suspect in keying of Tesla Cybertruck in Victoria

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video released of suspected wanted for keying Victoria Cybertruck'
Video released of suspected wanted for keying Victoria Cybertruck
FILE: Victoria police are asking for the public's help to identify the person who keyed a Tesla Cybertruck just after 2:20 p.m. on Monday. – Apr 1, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A criminal charge against the suspect in a Tesla Cybertruck vandalism incident in Victoria has been dropped after they successfully completed an Alternative Measures agreement, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has confirmed.

Lavender Ray Sdrakas, who turns 26 this year, was accused of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the keying of the Cybertruck parked in the 800 block of Humboldt Street on March 31, 2025.

The incident was caught on the vehicle’s security cameras, and Victoria police shared surveillance video showing a person appearing to scratch the Tesla with a key.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On April 6, 2025, police said a suspect had been identified and arrested. Sdrakas was charged in May.

On Sept. 11, the BCPS said Crown counsel directed a stay of proceedings on the file after Sdrakas complied with the terms of the Alternative Measures agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alternative Measures” is a program under which an accused accepts responsibility for their alleged criminal conduct and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to criminal prosecution.

At the time of the incident, Victoria police said it was the second reported case of mischief involving a Tesla vehicle in 2025.

In the first separate incident on Feb. 13, obscenities were written on the side of a Cybertruck using dust.

“The act is believed to be motivated by opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk and his connections to the U.S. government,” Victoria police stated in a release.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices