Charges dropped against suspect in keying of Tesla Cybertruck in Victoria

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A criminal charge against the suspect in a Tesla Cybertruck vandalism incident in Victoria has been dropped after they successfully completed an Alternative Measures agreement, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has confirmed.

Lavender Ray Sdrakas, who turns 26 this year, was accused of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the keying of the Cybertruck parked in the 800 block of Humboldt Street on March 31, 2025.

The incident was caught on the vehicle’s security cameras, and Victoria police shared surveillance video showing a person appearing to scratch the Tesla with a key.

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On April 6, 2025, police said a suspect had been identified and arrested. Sdrakas was charged in May.

On Sept. 11, the BCPS said Crown counsel directed a stay of proceedings on the file after Sdrakas complied with the terms of the Alternative Measures agreement.

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“Alternative Measures” is a program under which an accused accepts responsibility for their alleged criminal conduct and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to criminal prosecution.

At the time of the incident, Victoria police said it was the second reported case of mischief involving a Tesla vehicle in 2025.

In the first separate incident on Feb. 13, obscenities were written on the side of a Cybertruck using dust.

“The act is believed to be motivated by opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk and his connections to the U.S. government,” Victoria police stated in a release.