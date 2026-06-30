15-year-old dies after being hit by pickup truck at Lumby gathering

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A 15-year-old Vernon, B.C., youth has died at a gathering in the North Okanagan.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said on Saturday, June 27, officers were called to a rural property near Lumby at approximately 11:50 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services also responded.

There were reports that a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian and when police arrived, they learned that “the dangerous actions of a pick-up truck driver” led to two pedestrians being hit.

Teens and first responders provided first aid to the 15-year-old, but they died at the scene. The second youth struck by the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police said the pickup truck driver fled the scene, but was later located.

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“There were numerous youth present at this gathering who, not only saw this tragic incident, but captured it on cellphone” Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in a statement.

“Investigators were able to identify, locate and arrest the driver that night.”

A 16-year-old Vernon youth was arrested and later released from police custody pending a future court date, police said in a statement.

The youth faces several potential criminal charges related to the incident.

The 15-year-old has been identified as a student from Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Parent Advisory Council shared some resources for parents and students.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said officers continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is urged to contact them (250) 545-7171.