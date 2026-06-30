Montreal man appearing as fitness instructor faces trafficking charges: police

A Montreal man appearing online as a women’s fitness instructor is facing multiple charges related to sex trafficking following a joint investigation by police in Ontario and Quebec.
In May, York Regional police’s counter exploitation unit was conducting proactive enforcement targeting the advertising of sexual services, according to a news release.
Through the investigation, officers identified and found a victim at a hotel in the area of Highway 7 and Leslie Street in the City of Markham.
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The victim reported to police that they had been lured from B.C. to Ontario and trafficked and exploited in the sex trade.
Officers identified additional victims, police said, linking the suspect to an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Montreal.
Phillippe Mokoko, 38, now faces 14 charges, including trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services, material benefit from sexual services, material benefit from trafficking in persons, withholding or destroying documents, exercising control and breach of probation.
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Mokoko was on probation at the time of his arrest, police said.
Investigators allege Mokoko presented himself online as a motivational speaker and fitness instructor primarily working with women under the usernames “Coach Dreamz” and “Dreamz.bigg” and is believed to have frequented gyms across Canada.
Police said there are likely more victims across Canada, particularly in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to police.
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