Crime

Suspect sought after Tesla Cybertruck keyed while parked in Victoria

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
Victoria police are asking for the public's help to identify the person who keyed a Tesla Cybertruck just after 2:20 p.m. on Monday.
Victoria police are looking for a person who appeared to scratch a Tesla Cybertruck with a key while it was parked on Monday, March 31.

Police said the Cybertruck was allegedly keyed while parked in the 800 block of Humbolt Street and the incident was caught on the vehicle’s security cameras at 2:23 p.m.

If anyone recognizes the person or has information, they are asked to contact the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, and reference file number 25-11330.

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Victoria police said this is the second reported case of mischief involving a Tesla vehicle this year.

In a separate incident on Feb. 13, obscenities were written on the side of a Cybertruck using dust.

“The act is believed to be motivated by opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk and his connections to the U.S. government,” Victoria police stated in a release.

“However, there has been no notable increase in mischief incidents targeting Tesla vehicles compared to previous years.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

