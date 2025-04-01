Suspect sought after Tesla Cybertruck keyed while parked in Victoria

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Victoria police are looking for a person who appeared to scratch a Tesla Cybertruck with a key while it was parked on Monday, March 31.

Police said the Cybertruck was allegedly keyed while parked in the 800 block of Humbolt Street and the incident was caught on the vehicle’s security cameras at 2:23 p.m.

If anyone recognizes the person or has information, they are asked to contact the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, and reference file number 25-11330.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Victoria police said this is the second reported case of mischief involving a Tesla vehicle this year.

In a separate incident on Feb. 13, obscenities were written on the side of a Cybertruck using dust.

Story continues below advertisement

“The act is believed to be motivated by opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk and his connections to the U.S. government,” Victoria police stated in a release.

“However, there has been no notable increase in mischief incidents targeting Tesla vehicles compared to previous years.”