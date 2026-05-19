Suspect charged in attack on Hudson’s Bay manager inside former B.C. store

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A man has been charged in connection with an attack on the general manager of the former Hudson’s Bay store at Mayfair Mall in Victoria, B.C. last year.

Alan Stanley Vandevoorde, who turns 38 this year, is accused of mischief and assault causing bodily harm in the Jan. 30, 2025 incident.

The victim was hospitalized with what police described as “serious and potentially life-threatening injuries” following the alleged assault, which unfolded on the second floor near the furniture section just before the department store was set to close for the evening.

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Police said they received an abandoned 911 call to an address in the 3100 block of Douglas Street, with the caller reporting a physical altercation between the store manager and a stranger.

The suspect was arrested in the mall parking lot.

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Although police said shoplifting was not a factor, sources told Global News there had been security concerns since two former hotels nearby were converted into supportive housing for vulnerable individuals – including those living in encampments.

After the alleged attack, staff told Global News extra security staff had been hired, and a uniformed guard could be seen walking through the store.

The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) filed for creditor protection in March 2025, and the Mayfair Mall location closed permanently on June 1 as the Canadian retailer ended final liquidation sales at all Bay stores and 16 Saks locations.

Vandevoorde has been released from custody twice since he was charged in December and remains free on $500 bail.

A warrant for his arrest was issued following a scheduled court appearance on April 23.