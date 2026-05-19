Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged in attack on Hudson’s Bay manager inside former B.C. store

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Department store manager attacked in Victoria'
Department store manager attacked in Victoria
FILE STORY: A department store manager in Victoria has been seriously hurt after being attacked by a stranger at the Hudson's Bay in Mayfair Mall. Kristen Robinson has the details and reaction. – Feb 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been charged in connection with an attack on the general manager of the former Hudson’s Bay store at Mayfair Mall in Victoria, B.C. last year.

Alan Stanley Vandevoorde, who turns 38 this year, is accused of mischief and assault causing bodily harm in the Jan. 30, 2025 incident.

The victim was hospitalized with what police described as “serious and potentially life-threatening injuries” following the alleged assault, which unfolded on the second floor near the furniture section just before the department store was set to close for the evening.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they received an abandoned 911 call to an address in the 3100 block of Douglas Street, with the caller reporting a physical altercation between the store manager and a stranger.

The suspect was arrested in the mall parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Although police said shoplifting was not a factor, sources told Global News there had been security concerns since two former hotels nearby were converted into supportive housing for vulnerable individuals – including those living in encampments.

After the alleged attack, staff told Global News extra security staff had been hired, and a uniformed guard could be seen walking through the store.

The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) filed for creditor protection in March 2025, and the Mayfair Mall location closed permanently on June 1 as the Canadian retailer ended final liquidation sales at all Bay stores and 16 Saks locations.

Vandevoorde has been released from custody twice since he was charged in December and remains free on $500 bail.

A warrant for his arrest was issued following a scheduled court appearance on April 23.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices