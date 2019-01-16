Crime
January 16, 2019 11:47 am
Updated: January 16, 2019 11:48 am

Man charged after crossing guard struck by vehicle in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Radcliffe Drive, off Dunbrack Street, at around 8:45 a.m.

Police say the 74-year-old crossing guard was helping several pedestrians cross the road when he was struck.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver from Halifax was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and for driving while his view was obstructed.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax court at a later date.

