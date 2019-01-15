Driver of grey Kia strikes pedestrian then flees: Halifax police

Halifax police are asking anyone with information on a hit and run in the city to come forward.

Police say a man was struck by a car just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Sackville and Queen streets.

The man wasn’t seriously hurt but the vehicle involved in the collision fled, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a grey Kia and it was last seen heading southbound on Queen.

The driver was described as a man with dark hair.

Anyone with information on the incident or the driver is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.