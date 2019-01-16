Halifax police looking for driver in reported hit-and-run with pedestrian

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a reported hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Police responded to the collision at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Jubilee Road and Oxford Street. Police say a vehicle turning right onto the eastbound lane of Oxford struck a 20-year-old man who was crossing Jubilee Road in a marked crosswalk.

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly, but then left. The vehicle was last seen travelling east on Oxford Street.

The vehicle is described as an older-model black SUV with a Nova Scotia licence plate. Police say the woman behind the wheel was the sole occupant.

Police are asking the driver or anyone who witnessed the collision to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man was also struck in a reported hit-and-run on the corner of Sackville and Queen streets. In that case, a grey Kia driven by a man with dark hair was seen heading southbound on Queen Street after the incident.

The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

And on Wednesday morning, a 24-year-old man was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving while his view was obstructed after a 74-year-old crossing guard was struck.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.