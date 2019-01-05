Police on scene of ‘ongoing incident’ in Dieppe, 1 person in custody

One person is in custody following an incident in the industrial park of the Greater Moncton International Airport.

New Brunswick RCMP say the incident happened on Aviation Avenue in Dieppe, N.B., Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge driver in fatal collision with pedestrian

Police say the incident has resolved, but they have closed the area of Dieppe and Ferdinand boulevards as well as Adelard Savoie and Sylvio streets as they continue to investigate.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area. They say more information will be provided once it becomes available.

READ MORE: $49K worth of cigarettes stolen during break and enter at Lower Sackville business: police

Police would not confirm the identity or gender of the suspect at this time.