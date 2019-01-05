Police on scene of ‘ongoing incident’ in Dieppe, 1 person in custody
One person is in custody following an incident in the industrial park of the Greater Moncton International Airport.
New Brunswick RCMP say the incident happened on Aviation Avenue in Dieppe, N.B., Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: Halifax police charge driver in fatal collision with pedestrian
Police say the incident has resolved, but they have closed the area of Dieppe and Ferdinand boulevards as well as Adelard Savoie and Sylvio streets as they continue to investigate.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area. They say more information will be provided once it becomes available.
READ MORE: $49K worth of cigarettes stolen during break and enter at Lower Sackville business: police
Police would not confirm the identity or gender of the suspect at this time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.