Halifax police charge driver in fatal collision with pedestrian

Police in Halifax have charged the driver involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian on Gottingen St. last month.

The collision happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2018 in the 2200-block of the street.

A truck being driven by a 46-year-old Halifax man struck Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, who was crossing Gottingen at Prince William Street.

Comeau died at the scene.

Police say investigators have now concluded their investigation and charged the driver Friday with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act.