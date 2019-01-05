$49K worth of cigarettes stolen during break and enter at Lower Sackville business: police

Police are investigating after 350 cartons of cigarettes — valued at about $49,000 — were allegedly stolen during a break and enter at a business in Lower Sackville, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to an alarm going off at a business on the first block of Cobequid Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the front door appeared to have been forced open, but no one was inside at the time.

Security footage shows a large vehicle, which might be a truck, pull up to the front door of the store. The vehicle is described as having large headlights and a large grille surrounded by a chrome border.

Police say a suspect got out of the vehicle and began hitting and prying at the front door until he got inside. A second suspect then exited the same vehicle and entered the business carrying garbage cans with bags inside, according to police.

The suspects allegedly filled the garbage cans with cartons of cigarettes then fled in the same vehicle in which they arrived.

One suspect is described as a man dressed completely in black, including a mask, gloves and a hoodie with the hood up.

The second suspect appears to be a man dressed in black shoes, blue jeans, black gloves, a black mask, a grey toque and a black jacket that appears to have white rings around the cuffs.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.