Halifax man charged in phone repair shop break and enter, police still looking for 2nd suspect

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to a break and enter at a phone repair shop last week.

Officers responded to the break and enter just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2018 at Geebo Device Repair on Lady Hammond Road.

The store’s manager, Nic Merry, told Global News the thieves had smashed open the commercial-grade glass door and then kicked open an interior door. Several new LG G5s, LG G6s, iPad Minis and customers’ devices were allegedly stolen.

Patrol officers searched the area but could not find the two suspects.

Investigators later identified one of the suspects and made an arrest on Dec. 31.

Joseph Daniel Gardiner, 33, appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 2. He is charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, mischief, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Police say their investigation continues, and they are trying to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.