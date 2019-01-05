Police arrest man who fled traffic stop, crashed vehicle in Halifax’s north end

A man who tried to get away from a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle in Halifax Friday night has been taken into custody, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say the traffic stop at Robie Street near Lady Hammond Road was conducted at 9:11 p.m.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and fled. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was located after it had struck a tree on Barrington Street, near Glebe Street.

Police say the driver had fled on foot and was arrested at 11:18 p.m. with the help of a police dog.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.