5 arrested, guns seized after man shot, run over by vehicle in Jane and Driftwood area

Toronto police have made several arrests in connection with an incident last month that involved a group of men allegedly opening fire on two victims, striking and then driving over one of them with a vehicle.

Police allege that on the evening of Dec. 18, 2018, two men were walking in a parking lot in the Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street area when three other men approached them in a vehicle.

As they drove alongside the two men, police said a “verbal interaction” took place, at which point the men in the vehicle allegedly took out at a gun and fired multiple shots at the two men — striking one of them in the head.

Officers said the victim fell to the ground and the driver of the vehicle then drove over the man, dragging him several feet, before all three suspects allegedly fled the area in the vehicle.

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries as a result and was rushed to hospital, where his condition was later upgraded to stable. His companion, the second man, was not physically injured in the altercation, police said.

Three days after the incident, police arrested a suspect, Stefian Grcevic, 19, of Toronto and charged him with attempted murder, among several other offences.

On Thursday, officers carried out a vehicle stop that resulted in the arrest of two other men.

Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 20, and Janai Alexander, 22, both of Toronto, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited device, among other offences.

Two other men who were allegedly in the vehicle at the time of arrest were also arrested and charged.

All five men are set to appear in court on Friday.

Police said two loaded semi-automatic handguns were also seized during their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 41-222-TIPS (8477).