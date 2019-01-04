1 person in life-threatening condition following shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting in a residential area near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East early Friday morning.

Officers said they responded to the scene at Walpole and Glenside avenues just after 2:15 a.m. following reports that multiple shots had been fired.

A victim injured in the confrontation was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, police said. He was later transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A police spokesperson told Global News that more than one vehicle was seen leaving the scene and multiple shell casings were on the ground.

Police also say they found bullet holes in multiple vehicles parked on the street, and a suspect was allegedly witnessed fleeing on foot.

So far, police have not released any information on suspects, and no arrests have been made at this point.

Toronto police say their investigation is ongoing.