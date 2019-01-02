Nanaimo provincial byelection set for January 30

B.C. Premier John Horgan has called the Nanaimo byelection for Jan. 30. The seat opened up when Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog resigned his provincial seat in November.

The byelection is one of the most important in the province’s history. If the Liberals win the seat from the NDP it will create a tie in the B.C. legislature, with speaker Darryl Plecas being required to break any tie.

The BC NDP have nominated MP Sheila Malcolmson as the party’s candidate.

“Today is the start of the most significant by-election campaign we’ve ever had in B.C.,” Malcolmson said.

“The stakes are high and the choice is clear – we can continue to build a strong future with John Horgan and the BC NDP, or we can risk going back to the BC Liberals and their record of cutting services and making your life more expensive.”

The BC Liberals have nominated local businessman Tony Harris and the BC Greens have nominated teacher Michele Ney.

The BC Conservatives also plan on running a candidate.

Candidate nominations for the Nanaimo byelection close on Jan. 9.

Advance voting will be available over six days from Tuesday, Jan. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Jan. 30.

Horgan promised to have the new MLA in place in time to debate the budget in February.

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals drove up class sizes for Nanaimo students, refused to replace the aging Nanaimo ICU, and hiked costs on hardworking people to pay for tax breaks for their rich friends,” Horgan said.