Sheila Malcolmson kicks off Nanaimo MLA byelection campaign as NDP candidate

Sheila Malcolmson will be nominated to be Nanaimo’s NDP candidate for MLA in an upcoming byelection on Sunday.

The current Member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Ladysmith is set to formally kick off her provincial campaign at an event alongside outgoing MLA Leonard Krog.

Malcolmson will give up her federal seat in order to run. She says her campaign will be focused on B.C.’s coast.

“I come to this work for my passion to the environment, and we know especially for the BC coast, preventing oil spills is both good for the environment but it also hangs on to the good jobs that we’ve got here already, whether that’s in wild salmon, tourism, everything.”

She adds the provincial NDP’s have been focusing on cheaper ferry rides and if elected, that will continue.

“Rolled back fares on minor routes, has frozen fares on the minor routes, and has returned the ability for seniors to ride for free during the week.”

Krog has stepped down because he is now Nanaimo’s mayor.

As to when that byelection will be, Premier John Horgan said he is hoping to have a new MLA in place by the time the budget is debated in February 2019. That means a 28-day campaign will have to take place before a vote in late January or early February.

—With files from Richard Zussman