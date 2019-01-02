Attempted dognapping sends Hamilton woman to hospital with serious injuries
Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after an attempted dognapping sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the victim was walking alone with her dog in the area of Main St. and St. Clair Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when she was involved in an altercation with a knife-wielding man who tried to take her dog.
The woman resisted and suffered injuries to her hands and head.
Police say she was taken to hospital and is currently intubated.
The suspect fled the area and is described as a man, wearing a white toque and a black jacket.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
