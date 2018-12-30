Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal fire in Parrsboro

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Parrsboro, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 5:19 p.m., RCMP officers and the Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a camper trailer on fire at Two Island Road.

Upon arrival, a 55-year-old man was found dead inside the camper trailer, which was being used as a home.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

