Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal fire in Parrsboro
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Parrsboro, N.S., on Saturday.
Police say that at approximately 5:19 p.m., RCMP officers and the Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a camper trailer on fire at Two Island Road.
Upon arrival, a 55-year-old man was found dead inside the camper trailer, which was being used as a home.
Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
