Three charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Shelburne, NS
A A
Police say three people have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Shelburne, N.S.
RCMP say the incident happened in an apartment on Thursday afternoon.
READ MORE: Man, 23, sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Halifax
They say two of the accused suffered serious injuries in the stabbing.
Investigators say all three knew each other.
WATCH: Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera
They say Cade Benham, 24, Matthew James Jackson, 31, and Yan Franklin Cox, 46, have all been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police say all three are still in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.