Three charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Shelburne, NS

Police say three people have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Shelburne, N.S.

RCMP say the incident happened in an apartment on Thursday afternoon.

They say two of the accused suffered serious injuries in the stabbing.

Investigators say all three knew each other.

They say Cade Benham, 24, Matthew James Jackson, 31, and Yan Franklin Cox, 46, have all been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say all three are still in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.