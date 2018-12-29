Canada
December 29, 2018 1:20 pm

Portion of Barrington Street in Halifax shut down due to collision

Halifax Regional Police attend the scene of a crash at the corner of Barrington and Prince streets on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Graeme Benjamin / Global News
Barrington Street between George and Sackville is currently closed to traffic due to an apparent pedestrian crash.

Halifax Regional Police say the street is closed to all traffic north and south bound at Prince Street due to the accident.

Officers were at the scene around 1:30 p.m. and taped off the intersection of Barrington and Prince.

Several Halifax Transit buses were forced to take an alternative route as a result of the collision.

There is currently no word on the extent of any injuries or if charges will be laid.

More to come.  

