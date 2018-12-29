Portion of Barrington Street in Halifax shut down due to collision

Barrington Street between George and Sackville is currently closed to traffic due to an apparent pedestrian crash.

Barrington between Sackville and George streets is currently closed to traffic due to a pedestrian crash. This is the third crash on Barrington in the past three days. #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/G5XgUZKnDw — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 29, 2018

Halifax Regional Police say the street is closed to all traffic north and south bound at Prince Street due to the accident.

Officers were at the scene around 1:30 p.m. and taped off the intersection of Barrington and Prince.

Several Halifax Transit buses were forced to take an alternative route as a result of the collision.

Police are still at the scene, with Prince and Barrington completely taped off. Buses are now forced to turn down Sackville, which clearly is not ideal. pic.twitter.com/OTMybx9XQ0 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 29, 2018

There is currently no word on the extent of any injuries or if charges will be laid.

More to come.