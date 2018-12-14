Halifax police on scene of fatal pedestrian collision on Gottingen Street
A A
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the 2200-block of Gottingen Street.
Emergency crews were called at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
READ: Pedestrians get advanced light at half a dozen Halifax-area intersections
Police say a truck struck a man, who died from his injuries at the scene.
The incident happened near the YMCA.
Gottingen Street between Uniacke and Prince William streets is closed to traffic.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.