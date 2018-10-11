Pedestrians get advanced light at half a dozen Halifax-area intersections

In an attempt to improve pedestrian safety throughout HRM, the municipality has implemented an advanced pedestrian light at six intersections.

The walk signal comes on for several seconds before the green light. The head start gives pedestrians an advantage over turning vehicles.

“It allows the pedestrians a little bit of a head start to get into the road, establish their presence in the crosswalk,” said Roddy MacIntyre a senior traffic operations engineer with HRM.

The advanced lights went into effect Thursday and are at the following locations:

Barrington Street and Spring Garden Road

Spring Garden Road and South Park Street

Oxford Street and Coburg Road

Windsor Street and Almon Street

Mumford Road and Halifax Shopping Centre

Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street

In the first eight months of 2018, there were 120 vehicle-pedestrian collisions. About 61 per cent of them occurred in a crosswalk.

The municipality will be monitoring the project and could be adding new intersections in the coming months.

“Out of some of our other initiatives, our integrated mobility plan, and our road safety work, pedestrian safety is top of mind now,” said MacIntyre. “We’re looking for new tools and new ways to help improve pedestrian safety.”