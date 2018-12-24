Quebec provincial police search for missing driver after truck slams into overpass

Quebec provincial police are looking for a truck driver whom they believe abandoned his 18-wheeler after slamming into an overpass on Highway 30 on Sunday night.

The truck was carrying a mechanical shovel when it collided into the structure, which is used by CP trains.

“The accident is considered a hit-and-run by our investigators and we are still looking at all the theories,” said Geneviève Bruneau, a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal, were closed for several hours.

Police officers found the truck abandoned several hundred metres away from the accident.

“It’s probably the shovel that hit the overpass and the truck went through the overpass and the driver left the truck there,” Bruneau told Global News.

Officers are working to find out why the driver left the scene and if the truck was stolen or not.

Transports Quebec deemed the area safe and reopened the highway around 4 a.m. Monday.