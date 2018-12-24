Highway 640 West reopens ahead of schedule
Highway 640 West has reopened — almost two days ahead of schedule — after it was closed last week.
The roadway, which goes through Terrebonne in Montreal’s north shore, had been deemed unsafe after work crews noticed a two-inch shift in the road.
“We had crews working day and night,” said Francis Labbé, Hydro-Quebec spokesperson.
“They really wanted to deliver the road so people could use it by Christmas. That was the objective. We were fortunate to achieve it.”
Hydro-Quebec was digging in the area to install a pipe underneath the highway, near Claude-Léveillée Avenue.
