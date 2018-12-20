Canada
December 20, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: December 20, 2018 1:54 pm

Transport Quebec closes westbound Hwy. 640 in Terrebonne citing ‘road failure’

By Web producer  Global News

WATCH: Transports Quebec has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 640 for an undetermined amount of time due to road failure.

A A

It was a tough commute for Terrebonne residents Thursday morning after Transports Quebec closed Highway 640 overnight.

The ministry says “road failure” is the reason for the closure.

READ MORE: Sinkhole closes part of Highway 25 near Saint-Roch de l’Achigan

A sinkhole formed after Hydro-Quebec crews buried cables beneath the highway on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

Story continues below

The westbound lanes at Claude-Léveillée Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined period.

“It is a preventative measure,” said Transports Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard. “Specialists deemed it wasn’t safe to have traffic circulating on the road.”

READ MORE: Years more roadwork ahead: Montreal extends construction plan to a decade

For now, Transports Quebec is recommending motorists use Claude-Léveillée, Chemin Comtois, Rang Lepage and Highway 335 as alternatives.

Girard explained, however, that the ministry’s game plan to reduce congestion is to introduce two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 640, until work can be done to fix the road.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal Commuter
Montreal Road Closures
Terrebonne
Terrebonne Traffic
Transports Quebec

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News