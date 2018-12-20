Transport Quebec closes westbound Hwy. 640 in Terrebonne citing ‘road failure’
It was a tough commute for Terrebonne residents Thursday morning after Transports Quebec closed Highway 640 overnight.
The ministry says “road failure” is the reason for the closure.
A sinkhole formed after Hydro-Quebec crews buried cables beneath the highway on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.
The westbound lanes at Claude-Léveillée Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined period.
“It is a preventative measure,” said Transports Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard. “Specialists deemed it wasn’t safe to have traffic circulating on the road.”
For now, Transports Quebec is recommending motorists use Claude-Léveillée, Chemin Comtois, Rang Lepage and Highway 335 as alternatives.
Girard explained, however, that the ministry’s game plan to reduce congestion is to introduce two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 640, until work can be done to fix the road.
