Transport Quebec closes westbound Hwy. 640 in Terrebonne citing ‘road failure’

It was a tough commute for Terrebonne residents Thursday morning after Transports Quebec closed Highway 640 overnight.

The ministry says “road failure” is the reason for the closure.

READ MORE: Sinkhole closes part of Highway 25 near Saint-Roch de l’Achigan

A sinkhole formed after Hydro-Quebec crews buried cables beneath the highway on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

The westbound lanes at Claude-Léveillée Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined period.

“It is a preventative measure,” said Transports Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard. “Specialists deemed it wasn’t safe to have traffic circulating on the road.”

READ MORE: Years more roadwork ahead: Montreal extends construction plan to a decade

For now, Transports Quebec is recommending motorists use Claude-Léveillée, Chemin Comtois, Rang Lepage and Highway 335 as alternatives.

Girard explained, however, that the ministry’s game plan to reduce congestion is to introduce two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 640, until work can be done to fix the road.