Edmonton’s Top 10 stories of 2018

As 2018 comes to an end, it’s time to look back on the Edmonton-area stories Global News readers found the most interesting.

Wild weather is always a popular topic among Albertans, and that was no different this year with weather topping the headlines. The highest fine ever handed out for speeding in Alberta was another popular story.

Here’s a look back at the stories that drew the most attention from Global Edmonton’s online audience in 2018.

10) 6 people killed in crash south of Jasper

A horrific head-on crash near Jasper, Alta., over the summer left six people dead, including two American tourists.

The crash happened on Aug. 7 on Highway 93 at Honeymoon Lake. The head-on crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The van was carrying a family of five that was visiting from the United States, two of whom were killed in the crash.

The southbound vehicle was carrying four people, all of whom were killed. All four were restaurant workers in Banff.

9) Student among two people killed in Highway 16 crash east of Edmonton

WARNING: The story below contains graphic content

A 17-year-old student who attended Ardrossan Junior Senior High School was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Strathcona County in May.

The student, Tristan Tice-Kidston, was one of four students in a vehicle that collided with an SUV on Highway 16 near Range Road 224. The other students were injured in the crash.

A man driving the SUV was also killed in the crash, although his identity was not released.

8) 17 Alberta shops will sell cannabis on 1st day of legalization

Canada legalizing recreational marijuana use made headlines across the country leading up to the Oct. 17 legalization date.

This story, published on Oct. 4, outlined the 17 Alberta pot shops allowed to open their doors to sell the product.

By the time legalization day rolled around, two more Alberta locations had licensing in place to open up shop.

7) Five cyclists hospitalized after collision with truck on Sherwood Park Freeway

Five cyclists were taken to hospital in August after they, along with 10 others, were struck from behind by a truck.

It happened on the Sherwood Park Freeway near Anthony Henday Drive.

The cyclists were part of a club ride organized by local bike shop Cycle-logic. Employees said there is a ride every Saturday from Edmonton to Strathcona County and Beaumont, and said the cyclists have experience riding on the highway.

However, RCMP raised concerns with how the group was riding, saying “the cyclists were travelling two abreast in the pack. The Traffic Safety Act does say you have to ride single file on a highway.”

6) Edmonton couple warns others after falling victim to ‘fat finger’ phone scam

In October, an Edmonton couple came forward to share their story after falling victim to what’s known as the fat finger scam.

Fat finger dialing sees scammers buy up phone numbers similar to the customer support lines of major companies in hopes of fooling customers who have misdialled, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The scammer on the other end of the line offers free giveaways, such as prizes and gift cards. Because customers dial the number themselves, they assume the gift offer must be the real deal so they stay on the line to speak to the representative.

Sharon and Yves Baril lost $175, but said it could have been thousands after believing they had called their bank to find out they won a cruise.

5) More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs at Edmonton-area outlet mall

A brand new outlet mall near the Edmonton International Airport opened last spring and word of the mall’s tenants and job prospects drew the interest of local readers.

More than 1,000 jobs were up for grabs at a two-day job fair held in March at the Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport.

4) B.C. woman receives highest fine possible for driving 215 km/h on Alberta highway

In November, a 30-year-old woman from British Columbia was found guilty of driving 105 km/h over the posted speed limit on a northern Alberta highway. It led to a $2,300 fine, the highest possible in Alberta for speeding.

The woman was caught speeding on Highway 63 back in August 2017. An Alberta Sheriff conducting radar speed enforcement clocked a vehicle driving 215 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

The Aldergrove, B.C., woman was given one year to pay the fine or risk spending 25 days in jail.

3) Storms sweep through Edmonton and central Alberta

Good or bad, hot or cold, weather is always a hot topic in Alberta and that was certainly the case on July 20 when a storm system swept through Edmonton and parts of central Alberta.

The system brought with it strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. A few summer festivals were disrupted by the storm, with K-Days temporarily shutting down rides and Taste of Edmonton closing early for the evening.

2) Tannerite reportedly found at Sherwood Park explosion scene

A parkade in Sherwood Park was rocked by two explosions last month and Global News later learned the explosive material was believed to be Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice.

Security sources told Global News a “significant … very large” amount of Tannerite was found in a car in the Strathcona County civic office parkade. Sources described this as a “homemade” vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Kane Kosolowsky, was found in a car in the parkade. He was taken to hospital with injuries, where he later died.

The blasts caused about $14-million worth of damage.

1) Humboldt Broncos bus crash

This story captured the attention, and the hearts, of people across the country in the days and weeks following the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash in early April.

Sixteen people died, and 13 others were injured, when the Broncos’ team bus collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection north of Tisdale, Sask.

The outpouring of support for the victims and their families brought together people from across Canada and around the world.

Two weeks ago, the president of the Humboldt Broncos said a committee was ready to discuss a permanent memorial site for those who died.

