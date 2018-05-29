Serious collision closes highway east of Edmonton

A section of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down on Tuesday afternoon due to a serious injury collision.

The crash happened at around noon on Highway 16 near Range Road 224, in Strathcona County.

It’s not yet known how many vehicles or people were involved or the extent of the injuries.

RCMP said traffic was being rerouted north onto Range Road 224. Traffic was expected to be delayed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…