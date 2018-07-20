Severe weather, risk of tornado in the Edmonton area on Friday

Batten down the hatches Edmonton — we’re in for some severe summer weather Friday. Environment Canada said there is a risk of large hail and tornadoes in the region throughout the day and into the overnight period.

Environment Canada said large hail, up to tennis ball size, will be the main threat with the severe thunderstorms, with a risk of a tornado near Edmonton and to the east of the city in the afternoon and evening hours.

Edmonton is included in the “extreme risk” zone for Friday’s severe weather, Global Edmonton meterologist Jesse Beyer said. “Take all warnings and watches seriously. If severe weather is coming your way, be prepared and have a plan to keep your family safe,” Beyer said, adding outdoor events like K Days and Taste of Edmonton could be affected.

EC³ has upgraded today's risk to Extreme for the Edmonton, Alberta and surrounding region. It's important to monitor your weather conditions as the risk exists for strong winds, very large hail and tornadoes this afternoon/evening.

“Most areas won’t be affected, but storms that develop will be isolated and damaging,” Beyer said.

A low-pressure system will form just to the south of Edmonton, which will be the focus of thunderstorms, the national weather agency said Friday morning.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop early in the afternoon along the northern foothills. These thunderstorms will move northeast throughout the afternoon and evening before weakening overnight.

