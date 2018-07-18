Parts of western Alberta could see up to 100 mm of rain by Sunday as storms sweep across the province

Several parts of Alberta were put under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches amid hot conditions across much of the province on Wednesday night.

Parts of western Alberta were told to brace for as much as 100 millimetres (mm) of rain by Sunday.

“A slow-moving low-pressure system is slated to affect west-central Alberta starting with showers and thunderstorms beginning on Thursday night,” reads a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on its website. “Rain will ease on Friday during the day, and then another period of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop and slowly move through the area.

“By the end of Sunday, 40 to 80 mm of rain is expected. There are some indications that pockets of over 100 mm are possible, especially in any areas affected by slow-moving thunderstorms.”

The weather agency said the storm system should finally leave the region on Sunday.

