Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton, Calgary, eastern Alberta

A heat warning was issued for much of central and eastern Alberta, including the Edmonton and Calgary regions.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures reaching near 29 C or above, and overnight temperatures of at least 14 C or above, are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning stretches from the Cold Lake region in the north to the U.S. border in the south, and from east of the foothills all the way to the Saskatchewan border.

Several cities are affected, including Edmonton, Red Deer, Lloydminster, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat.

A low pressure system moving through the province on Wednesday will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures, the national weather agency said.

Because of the high temperatures, residents living in areas under the heat warning are asked to take precautions like taking lots of breaks from the heat, spending time in air-conditioned buildings or in pools, drinking lots of water and not leaving any people or animals in a closed vehicle.

Environment Canada said people should watch for possible signs of heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when “very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

