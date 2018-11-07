EXCLUSIVE: Loud bang led police to car packed with explosives, critically injured man in Sherwood Park

A loud bang led police to a car packed with explosives and a man with severe injuries in Sherwood Park Tuesday night.

Security sources told Global News the explosive material was believed to be Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice. Sources said a ‘”significant, very large” amount of Tannerite was found in the car. Sources described this as a “homemade” vehicle-born improvised explosive device.

The car was found outside the Strathcona County civic office, although it’s not known exactly where. Sources told Global News police were alerted to the vehicle when a loud “bang” was heard from inside a nearby parking garage.

A man was found at the scene with severe, life-threatening injuries. Sources said police believe the car belonged to the man.

Police sources said the incident is not believe to be a national security event, but said motive was not yet known.

Alberta RCMP remained tight-lipped on the incident Wednesday morning, releasing few details as police remained at the scene.

The incident started at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Strathcona County RCMP responded to a fire at the Sherwood Park complex housing the community centre, county hall and library.

Witnesses told Global News people were evacuated from the library after the building shook.

RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist said at an 11:30 a.m. MT news conference that public safety was their main concern. Kalist did not address the blast-like shock people in the building said they felt. He was asked if anyone died, but said he could not speak to that at this time.

Sherwood Park is a bedroom community located on the eastern outskirts of Edmonton.

Frank said the RCMP major crimes unit was investigating and he could not reveal any details about what happened, only saying the situation was contained to the community centre building and there was not any safety risk to the general public.

Officers from both the RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service’s Emergency Response Team were at the scene Tuesday night and police wearing flak jackets entered the building with large guns drawn. Firefighters could also be seen outside the building.

The Strathcona County Community complex – which includes the county hall and library – as well as Vicky’s Bistro and Wine Bar, Festival Place, St Theresa School and Salisbury Composite High School were all closed on Wednesday.

