Five cyclists hit by vehicle on Sherwood Park Freeway

RCMP are investigating a collision involving five cyclists on the Sherwood Park Freeway near Anthony Henday Drive Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. and multiple ambulances are on scene, along with RCMP and Edmonton police.

Police say the five cyclists were part of a larger group that were riding together when they were struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Police say the cyclists struck suffered critical injuries.

There’s no word on what happened to the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

As of 11:30 a.m., Sherwood Park Freeway was closed between 17 Street and Anthony Henday Drive while police investigated.

more to come….