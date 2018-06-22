Traffic
June 22, 2018 7:43 am

Cyclist in hospital after collision with truck in north Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A truck and a person on a bicycle collided Friday morning on on 97 Street and 144 Avenue in north Edmonton. June 22, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

A cyclist was rushed to hospital early Friday after being hit by a pickup truck in north Edmonton.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. on 97 Street and 144 Avenue.

The cause of the crash and the severity of the cyclist’s injuries are not known at this time.

A portion of 97 Street southbound is closed while police investigate.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Cycling
Cyclist collision
cyclist hit
Edmonton collision
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
EPS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News