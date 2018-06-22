Cyclist in hospital after collision with truck in north Edmonton
A cyclist was rushed to hospital early Friday after being hit by a pickup truck in north Edmonton.
The collision happened just before 3 a.m. on 97 Street and 144 Avenue.
The cause of the crash and the severity of the cyclist’s injuries are not known at this time.
A portion of 97 Street southbound is closed while police investigate.
— More to come…
