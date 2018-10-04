17 Alberta shops will sell cannabis on 1st day of legalization

Albertans will have 17 locations to choose from when it comes to buying cannabis in store on the first day it becomes legal.

Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis released the list of pot shops that will be up and running with products on the shelves on Oct. 17.

Of the 17 Alberta retailers issued interim cannabis licences, six are located in Edmonton, three are in Medicine Hat and two are in Calgary. (See the full list below).

The interim licence means retailers will be able to order and have products shipped to their locations ahead of legalization.

Interim licensees that fulfill all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the public, the AGLC said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The AGLC will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following Oct. 17. It’s anticipated about 250 stores will be open in Alberta within the first year of legalization.

The 17 locations are mapped out below:

Beyond the stores, Albertans will also be able to buy cannabis online beginning on Oct. 17.

The government’s cannabis website will be the only legal outlet for people to purchase the product online. The AGLC is working with 15 licensed producers, including three from Alberta, to supply the products.

All non-government-run online sales of cannabis will be illegal. The AGLC said it didn’t know what type of demand the website might see come Oct. 17.