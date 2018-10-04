Canada
October 4, 2018 4:23 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 4:28 pm

17 Alberta shops will sell cannabis on 1st day of legalization

By Online Supervisor  Global News

File: A woman smokes a joint during the annual 4/20 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

Albertans will have 17 locations to choose from when it comes to buying cannabis in store on the first day it becomes legal.

Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis released the list of pot shops that will be up and running with products on the shelves on Oct. 17.

Of the 17 Alberta retailers issued interim cannabis licences, six are located in Edmonton, three are in Medicine Hat and two are in Calgary. (See the full list below).

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton settles on 10-metre buffer zone for smoking, cannabis use around entrances

The interim licence means retailers will be able to order and have products shipped to their locations ahead of legalization.

Interim licensees that fulfill all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the public, the AGLC said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The AGLC will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following Oct. 17. It’s anticipated about 250 stores will be open in Alberta within the first year of legalization.

The 17 locations are mapped out below:

Beyond the stores, Albertans will also be able to buy cannabis online beginning on Oct. 17.

READ MORE: Online pot shopping will require double ID check in Alberta

The government’s cannabis website will be the only legal outlet for people to purchase the product online. The AGLC is working with 15 licensed producers, including three from Alberta, to supply the products.

All non-government-run online sales of cannabis will be illegal. The AGLC said it didn’t know what type of demand the website might see come Oct. 17.

The list of shops that will sell cannabis on Oct. 17 in Alberta.

Credit, AGLC

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta cannabis shops
Alberta cannabis stores
Alberta pot shops
Calgary cannabis stores
Cannabis
cannabis legalization
cannabis shops
Cannabis stores
Edmonton cannabis stores
legal pot
Marijuana legalization
Pot Stores

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News